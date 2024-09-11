Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 404,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.