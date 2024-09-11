Pier Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 457,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

