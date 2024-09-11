Pier Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 366,451 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $236,421. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.