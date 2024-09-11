PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHINIA and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.57 $102.00 million N/A N/A Canoo $1.49 million 56.56 -$302.02 million ($10.49) -0.12

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canoo 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PHINIA and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

PHINIA presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 1,773.31%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than PHINIA.

Risk & Volatility

PHINIA has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.48% 8.04% 3.69% Canoo N/A -97.99% -35.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PHINIA beats Canoo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components. It offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups; battery modules; and engineering services. In addition, the company provides digital ecosystem, a suite of products and software tools comprising CanooHub, a web-based fleet management portal; driver mobile app for real-time vehicle status and access to remote commands; vehicle human machine interface that encompasses vehicle controls, customizable settings, range mode, cruise control, vehicle alerts, camera feeds for safety and connectivity, such as cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as data and analytics infrastructure. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

