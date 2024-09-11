Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Holdings Reduced by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 607,137.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.