PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 70,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

