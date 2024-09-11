Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 8,139,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 38,112,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 317,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 252,116 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

