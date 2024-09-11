Petco Health and Wellness Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 27,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 572% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,052 call options.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
WOOF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,505,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
