Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,512. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.