Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $954.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.