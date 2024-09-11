Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,462,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 381,145 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

