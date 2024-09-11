Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.83%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

