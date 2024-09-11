PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCM Fund stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. PCM Fund has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.65.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

