PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 805,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,634,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,110,372.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,314. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

