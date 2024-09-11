PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.30

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 806670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,017,500 shares of company stock worth $116,572,314. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

