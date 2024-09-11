Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 576.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH opened at $581.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

