Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Raised to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.
Paramount Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 54,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,092. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
