Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.36

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

