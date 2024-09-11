Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.96 Per Share

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pan African Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pan African Resources stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 29.35 ($0.38). 6,326,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,344. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.80 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The stock has a market cap of £563.52 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

