Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

LON:PAF opened at GBX 29.25 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £561.60 million, a PE ratio of 975.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.80 ($0.42). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.33.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

