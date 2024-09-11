Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAF
Pan African Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.