PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.5 %

PD stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.