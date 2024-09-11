PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.91.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PD stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.05.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
