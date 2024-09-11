Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Anson Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 479.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,803 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

