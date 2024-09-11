Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Acquires 7 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,184 ($28.56) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($199.92).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,413 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £168.91 ($220.88).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.74), for a total transaction of £568,500 ($743,428.80).

Oxford Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

OXIG traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,145 ($28.05). The stock had a trading volume of 44,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,365.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,530.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,765 ($36.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($29.29) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

