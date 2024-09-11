Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.20 EPS.
Oxford Industries Price Performance
OXM stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 604,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,609. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $80.87 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXM
Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries
In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Industries
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.