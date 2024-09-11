Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.20 EPS.

OXM stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 604,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,609. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $80.87 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

