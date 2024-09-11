Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.71. 1,250,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,197,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSCR. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Oscar Health Trading Up 14.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oscar Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

