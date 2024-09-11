Orchid Price Reaches $0.0713 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $69.89 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06957271 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $2,502,880.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

