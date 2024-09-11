Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Sells $37,285.92 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 6,804 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $38,527.35.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Darren Sherman sold 6,837 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $41,705.70.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of OBIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 2,673.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBIO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

