Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Director Sells $11,280.00 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) Director Eric S. Fain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $11,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $252,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBIO opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,673.26% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

