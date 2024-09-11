Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Director Sells $11,280.00 in Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) Director Eric S. Fain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $11,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $252,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
NASDAQ OBIO opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,673.26% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on OBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OBIO
Orchestra BioMed Company Profile
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
