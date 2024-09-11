Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.49 EPS.

Oracle Stock Up 11.4 %

ORCL stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.13. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

