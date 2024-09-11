OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 3.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 623,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,917,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after buying an additional 39,486,490 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

