Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shot up 18.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 145,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 93,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.54 ($0.24).

Oncimmune Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of £17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -786.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

