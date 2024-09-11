OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.43 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $30.43 million and $5.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

