Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CRO Diego Panama Sells 13,555 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OLO Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $761.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.27. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in OLO by 644,200.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of OLO by 52.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLO

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.