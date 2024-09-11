Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Karen H. Beachy Sells 3,300 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

