Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.88. Oatly Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 131,429 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 182.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

