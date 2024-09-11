Oasys Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.97 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Oasys has a market cap of $119.97 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,796,092,625 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,795,237,608.271654 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04461973 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $9,186,636.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

