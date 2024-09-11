Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.36 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $375.21 million and approximately $18.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,333.83 or 0.04104339 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002296 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05352143 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,855,064.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

