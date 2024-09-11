Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

