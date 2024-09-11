Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

