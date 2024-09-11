Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
