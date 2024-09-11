Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

