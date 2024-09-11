Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NMCO opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
