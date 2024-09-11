Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
JLS opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks for Tough Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.