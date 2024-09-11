Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up approximately 1.1% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

