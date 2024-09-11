Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NVO opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $582.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

