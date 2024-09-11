Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3,858.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $663,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 224.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $519.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $528.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

