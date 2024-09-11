Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.06 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

