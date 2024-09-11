NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 451.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in NNN REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

