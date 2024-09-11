NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.88. NIO shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 10,144,666 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

NIO Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NIO by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

