NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.