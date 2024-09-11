Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sysco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

